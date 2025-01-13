Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Dubai developer DAMAC tokenizes $1 billion in real-world assets

Dominic Dudley
Dominic Dudley
Jan 13, 2025, 10:00am EST
gulfMiddle East
The corporate logo of DAMAC, written in English and Arabic, is seen in Dubai.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

DAMAC Group is tokenizing $1 billion worth of assets in partnership with blockchain specialist MANTRA, the latest move from the Dubai developer that plays on trends that resonate with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Investors will be able to trade digital tokens (equivalent to shares) in DAMAC’s real-world assets from early 2025, although neither side is yet saying what will be available.

DAMAC is best known as a residential real estate developer with a number of Trump-branded properties and other hotels, shopping malls, and data centers.

AD

The move comes just days after chief executive Hussain Sajwani announced, alongside Trump, plans to invest $20 billion in US data centers.

AD
AD