The committee that can turn Fox News segments into subpoenas

The day that Kevin McCarthy lost his first vote to become speaker, Fox's Tucker Carlson decided to lead his nightly program with a list of demands the Californian would have to fulfill if he ever wanted the gavel.

Tops on the list? A new committee to look into the “weaponization of government,” styled after Congress's famous Church Committee that looked into FBI abuses in the 1970s. The TV host told viewers that it should be led by Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, an affable libertarian who came up in the Tea Party era.

The new committee, modeled on the 1975-1976 Church Committee that probed abuse by foreign surveillance agencies, was created this week after the negotiations between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and GOP rebels who’d opposed him.

It has the power to issue subpoenas even when they overlap with “ongoing criminal investigations,” which could become especially relevant as President Biden and Donald Trump are now facing their own special counsels. Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who will oversee the new committee, sent a letter Friday to DOJ demanding answers on both probes.

In fact, House leaders were already moving to enact a version of the “weaponization” committee, but conservatives secured additional commitments that they hope will give them the resources, security clearance, and scope to put them on par with the Democratic-led select committee that investigated January 6th.

In a floor speech announcing its creation, Jordan cited the FBI's interactions with Twitter and arrests of anti-abortion activists as examples of topics they planned to dig into.

"We don't want to go after anyone,” he said. “We just want it to stop.”

That worries Democrats, who predict that the GOP will go on fishing expeditions any time Fox News hosts or Donald Trump’s allies urge them to. They’re especially concerned about a push to “investigate the investigators” as retaliation against officials who looked into wrongdoing in the Trump administration.

“The facts speak for themselves,” said California Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat who sits on the House Judiciary Committee. “You had multiple convictions of Trump associates because they violated federal law. There's no indication to me that the FBI was doing any of that for political reasons. They were doing it based on the facts presented.”

Massie, who broke the news of his expected selection to the committee on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” said that Democratic critics were misguided.

“I think they're going to be eating crow if they call it a tinfoil hat committee, and six months or 18 months into this we find out stuff that is appalling to their constituents as well as ours,” said Massie. “And I think it's a mistake to say that the federal government's infallible, and that we don't need to watch over them.”