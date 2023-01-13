Greek court drops spying charges against migrant rescuers, including woman who inspired Netflix's 'The Swimmers'

A Greek court Friday effectively dropped misdemeanor espionage charges against 24 volunteer migrant rescue workers, who were also accused of human trafficking for helping people cross the Mediterranean Sea and get to Europe, AFP reported.

The defendants, however, could still face felony charges of human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and the unlawful use of radio frequencies, according to AFP. Those charges come with penalties of up to 25 years in prison.

Human rights groups have staunchly criticized the case. Sarah Mardini, a refugee whose story as a Syrian competition swimmer inspired the new Netflix movie The Swimmers, is one of the defendants.