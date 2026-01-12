Qatar and UAE join Trump administration’s Pax Silica agreement

Qatar and the UAE will join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains, including critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and computing power, Reuters reported.

The program is a crucial part of the Trump administration’s strategy to push allies to stop working with rival nations like China. The group includes Australia, Britain, Israel, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. Qatar signed the declaration earlier today, and the UAE is expected to follow on Jan. 15.

Pax Silica is a “coalition of capabilities,” with membership driven by the industrial strengths and companies of each country, Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg told Reuters. The moves come as Riyadh hosts The Future Minerals Forum from Jan. 13‑15.