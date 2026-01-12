Meta hires ex-Trump adviser to oversee AI buildout

Meta on Monday tapped a former Donald Trump adviser as its president and vice chair as the tech giant pours more capital into its AI ambitions.

Dina Powell McCormick, a Goldman Sachs veteran who cultivated ties with Middle East sovereign wealth funds, is set to oversee Meta’s $600 billion infrastructure buildout over the next decade.

Her appointment suggests Meta could follow other tech companies, including Nvidia and OpenAI, in pursuing AI-related partnerships and investments in the Gulf.

The hire — hailed by the US president — also reflects the rightward pivot of Mark Zuckerberg, who was early to warm to Trump and reorient Meta’s policies toward more conservative and centrist causes.