Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Meta hires ex-Trump adviser to oversee AI buildout

Jan 12, 2026, 5:22pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Dina Powell McCormick
Jim Bourg/Reuters

Meta on Monday tapped a former Donald Trump adviser as its president and vice chair as the tech giant pours more capital into its AI ambitions.

Dina Powell McCormick, a Goldman Sachs veteran who cultivated ties with Middle East sovereign wealth funds, is set to oversee Meta’s $600 billion infrastructure buildout over the next decade.

Her appointment suggests Meta could follow other tech companies, including Nvidia and OpenAI, in pursuing AI-related partnerships and investments in the Gulf.

The hire — hailed by the US president — also reflects the rightward pivot of Mark Zuckerberg, who was early to warm to Trump and reorient Meta’s policies toward more conservative and centrist causes.

J.D. Capelouto
AD