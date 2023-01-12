Fed climate stress tests for big U.S. banks are coming soon

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell declared that the U.S. central bank is not and will not be a “climate policymaker.”

The debate over whether climate change poses risks to the financial system, and therefore is part of a central banker’s purview, has become more politically charged across the world.

Powell made his comments Tuesday in a speech in Sweden on central bank independence as he faces pressure from Republicans allied with the oil and gas industry, and from Democrats who want banks to limit lending to those industries.

“Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals,” Powell said.