International tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she is pregnant on Wednesday.

In a post on social media, the 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote that "one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'"

Osaka, who was born in Japan and raised in the U.S., said she plans to return to tennis with the Australian Open in 2024.