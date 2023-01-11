'Making India so proud': Stars and politicians celebrate country's first Golden Globe win

Director S.S. Rajamouli said in a tweet that he was speechless over the win.

"Music truly knows no boundaries," he wrote. "I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan told Rajamouli that he "woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu... Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

Mahesh Babu, a Telugu cinema star who has been called the "Prince of Tollywood," wrote to his 13 million Twitter followers that "Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!!" And actress Tamannaah called the win a "historic and proud moment for Indian cinema."

Praise also poured in from other industries. Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Dance and the world dances with you," sharing a video from a recent screening of RRR in Los Angeles where audience members swarmed the stage and danced to Naatu Naatu.

And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the win a "very special accomplishment."

"This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," Modi tweeted.