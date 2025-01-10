Private jets play a key role in the success of Gulf aviation

The boom in Gulf aviation is about more than transporting millions in huge Boeing and Airbus jets.

Qatar Executive, the private jet wing of Qatar Airways, has added two more Gulfstream G700 aircraft to its fleet, with four more due to follow by early 2026 as demand soars for a more refined flying option.

Gulf airlines compete fiercely for long-haul premium customers, with some of the plushest business and first-class cabins in the sky.

But for some, the on-board showers and free-flowing Dom Pérignon are not enough. They want to avoid the hassle of airport queues and waiting at baggage reclaim belts — something that can only really be achieved when you fly private into airports like Paris Le Bourget or Sion in the Swiss Alps.