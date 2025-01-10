Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts for LNG projects

Having already sold most of its planned additional output of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ADNOC Gas is pressing ahead with construction.

The company awarded $2.1 billion in contracts for infrastructure to support the Ruwais LNG project, allowing ADNOC Gas to double its LNG production capacity and connect its Habshan site, — which processes 6.1 billion cubic feet of gas daily — directly to an export facility.

ADNOC Gas says the new Ruwais LNG plant will be powered by “clean grid electricity.” The company expects to see output surge in 2028 and has already committed 8 million tons annually in long-term contracts out of Ruwais’ total 9.6 million tons per year. ADNOC Gas is positioning itself to meet Asia’s future demand for low-carbon fuel.

Separately, ADNOC Logistics & Services — which owns ships that transport its parent company’s crude and LNG — secured $2.1 billion in financing to fund acquisitions.