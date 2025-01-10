Abu Dhabi embraces flexible working

Abu Dhabi’s financial hub ADGM will allow companies to offer staff more flexible working arrangements and hire remote employees, under revised rules that come into effect in April.

Confirmation of the changes came a few days after a UAE government report concluded that remote working was “more of an opportunity than it is a threat,” as it encouraged a wider range of people into the workforce and helped to reduce traffic jams, among other benefits.

It’s not just a question of staff welfare and road congestion though. Abu Dhabi faces stiff competition from other regional hubs like Riyadh and Dubai to attract companies and talent and to fill its ever-growing supply of real estate. More flexible regulations are one way to try and get ahead in that race.