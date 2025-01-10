2024 saw 1.5°C warming threshold breached

Global average surface air temperatures were 1.5°C warmer than the pre-industrial levels during 2024, new data showed, the first time the threshold was broken for an entire calendar year.

The international 1.5°C Paris Agreement target has not yet been missed, as this refers to a decades-long average — but last year’s record brings the world “teetering on the edge” of doing so, an expert at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts warned.