The devastating environmental costs of wars

Emissions from the Israel-Hamas war could have a significant impact on climate change, a new study found.

Analysis by researchers in the U.S. and the U.K. shows that the majority of carbon emissions generated in the first two months of the war can be attributed to Israel’s aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip, The Guardian first reported Tuesday.

Few nations publicly declare how much carbon their militaries emit. Reporting such information is voluntary, and the data that does exist is incomplete.