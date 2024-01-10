How Nikki Haley is converting conservative climate hawks

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley won over Ray Gaesser — a prominent Republican farmer in Iowa — with a phone call, and a promise on biofuels.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor who is seen as perhaps the strongest Republican challenger to the frontrunner Donald Trump, set out to court Gaesser’s vote, and zeroed in on his most pressing concern: What to do with all the grain that can’t be sold for human or animal food. He heard what he wanted — that the U.S. should use more biofuels, and that President Haley would mandate their use in blended gasoline as electric vehicles threaten to cut into gas demand.

Gaesser, a former head of the American Soybean Association and ex-agriculture adviser to Trump who is also at the forefront of adopting climate-friendly farming methods, had interacted with Haley a few times over the years. In Iowa politics, supporting Big Ag and biofuels is the price of entry for any candidate. But Gaesser respected Haley’s business acumen, her professionalism — “a lot of us are tired of the finger-pointing and the name-calling” — and her understanding of policy details on the ethanol issues closest to his heart. So he signed on to lead Farmers for Nikki, a group of two dozen or so Iowa farmers supporting her bid in next week’s Iowa caucus.

“There are some other opportunities for renewable energy in the Midwest with wind and solar, but we have a lot of concern here about weakening the renewable fuel standard and not capitalizing on the opportunities from agriculture,” Gaesser said. “You don’t know where some of them stand, but with Nikki I’m very comfortable. She can bring us back to more of a balance.”

The latest polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows Trump at 51% in Iowa, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant 17% and Haley at 16%. But Haley will have one more chance to win over more of Gaesser’s peers during a debate with DeSantis tonight.