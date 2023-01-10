Belgium, the Netherlands jointly seized record 160 tonnes of cocaine last year

The massive seizures — 110 tonnes in Belgium and 50 tonnes in the Netherlands show “how huge the problem of drug smuggling still is,” said Aukje De Vries, State Secretary for Benefits and Customs in the Netherlands.

Antwerp and Rotterdam are key hubs for illegal drugs entering continental Europe, and the amount of illicit substances entering the port cities has been on an upswing: In 2021, Belgium reported 89.5 tonnes of cocaine were seized, roughly 33% more than 2020.

On Monday, an 11-year-old girl was killed after gunmen opened fire on a home in Antwerp. Local authorities suspect the incident was related to a shoot-out between rival drug gangs.

The two nations said in a Tuesday press release that they would continue sharing information to fight international drug trafficking.