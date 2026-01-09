Beijing reportedly set to approve imports of Nvidia chips

Beijing is reportedly set to approve imports of Nvidia chips, in what would be a significant win for the US chip giant.

The US has long sought to curtail China’s access to cutting-edge semiconductors, but the Trump administration last year allowed Nvidia to sell its older-generation H200 AI chips. Beijing plans to allow limited imports, Bloomberg reported, though none for use in military or other sensitive sectors.

Nvidia expects huge demand: “We’ve fired up our supply chain,” its CEO said this week.

The decision is unlikely to blunt Chinese ambitions to grow their domestic chip sector, though, with the head of the country’s main semiconductor trade body warning that the industry must “remain highly vigilant” against dependence on the US.