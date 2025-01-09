Major shipping nations back flat tax on carbon emissions

Some of the world’s most important shipping nations backed a flat tax on the industry’s carbon emissions.

Liberia and Panama, home to the world’s biggest shipping registries, along with 43 other jurisdictions — accounting between them for 66% of the world’s total tonnage — agreed to the proposed levy on shipowners. Brazil, China, and the US opposed the deal, but the wide support boosts the chances that a global agreement could be reached.

The shipping industry produces around 3% of total emissions, equivalent to the airline sector, and proponents hope a flat tax will push shipowners to use low-emission fuels or other clean alternatives.