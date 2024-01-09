2023 confirmed to be the hottest year on record

The year of 2023 shattered heat records with an average global temperature of 14.98 Celsius (58.96 degrees Fahrenheit) — the highest ever temperature since records began in the 19th century, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed in its latest report Tuesday.

EU climate scientists said that temperatures started consistently soaring each month from June to December, where they were noted to be warmer than their corresponding month the previous year. July and August 2023 were recorded to be the hottest months ever.

“Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Under the current 2015 Paris Agreement, countries have agreed to limit long-term global warming to 2 degrees Celsius — with a more ambitious target of 1.5 degrees. But with average temperatures already 1.48 degrees Celsius higher than ever before, Earth may be closer to breaching international climate goals in just a few years, researchers say.