Wildfires rip through Los Angeles as tens of thousands evacuate

Wildfires swept through the suburbs of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and order more than 30,000 people to evacuate their homes. At least two people were reported dead and about 1,000 structures destroyed in the blaze.

High winds fanned and spread what began as a small fire in the Palisades region, one of California’s most exclusive areas. Various celebrities were among those evacuated or helping firefighters, and several movie premieres were delayed, including that of Golden Globe winner Emilia Pérez. Two other actives fires — one north of Pasadena and another in the San Fernando valley — have also forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Climate change has created drier conditions and earlier snowmelt in California, increasing wildfire frequency, although changing forest management programs may also be a factor.