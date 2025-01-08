UAE sets records for multimillion-dollar license plate auctions

If you’re cruising through Dubai and spot the license plate BB55, there’s a good chance it costs more than the car.

Premium number plates, once thought to be a fad (present company included), are anything but.

Dubai’s 177th auction pulled in a record 81 million dirhams ($22 million), with BB55 alone fetching 6.3 million dirhams.

That’s not even close to the most expensive plate ever — P7 sold for $15 million in 2023. Proceeds go to charity, so when you spot one of these special plates, you can marvel at the price tag and respect the good deed.