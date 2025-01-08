Trump seeks to shape Middle East dynamics weeks before taking office

Two weeks before taking office, US President-elect Donald Trump is already shaping Middle East dynamics.

He reiterated on Tuesday that “all hell will break out in the Middle East” if Hamas doesn’t release the hostages by the time of his Jan. 20 inauguration. “It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone.”

While analysts question Trump’s leverage, hostage and ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel — mediated by Qatar — continue. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, is traveling to Doha to, presumably, participate in some capacity in the talks.

Meanwhile, the UAE is reportedly discussing a plan with Israel and the US on how to govern Gaza until a Palestinian administration is able to take over, Reuters reported. Abu Dhabi’s support hinges on “significant reform of the Palestinian Authority” and a roadmap toward Palestinian statehood, both of which are separate from the ceasefire and hostage deal.