New lithium reserves discovered in US, China

Lithium deposit discoveries in the US and China could reshape the global race for the mineral, which is vital to the green energy transition.

One cache, found along the borders of Nevada and Oregon, potentially holds as much as 40 million metric tons of lithium, while Chinese state media said reserves had been found that upped its share of global lithium supplies from 6% to 16.5%, although details were scant.

Lithium is crucial to Net Zero ambitions, especially battery manufacturing, but until recently, prospecting for the mineral has been limited compared to fossil fuel exploration.