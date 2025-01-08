Doha airport hits record passenger numbers in 2024

Qatar’s bet on its massive airport remaining relevant after the 2022 men’s soccer World Cup is paying off.

Doha’s Hamad International Airport hit a record 52.7 million passengers in 2024, a 15% increase from last year and more than 50% higher than 2022.

While some 40 million travelers didn’t venture beyond the airport, local passenger traffic grew faster than transfers for the first time, reflecting Qatar’s rising appeal to tourists.

The country’s flagship carrier is the main driver of growth. This year, Qatar Airways will start offering Starlink’s high-speed internet service for free on its flights, helping differentiate the airline from its long-haul competitors.