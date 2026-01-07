Energy needs are reshaping alliances in the Middle East

Natural gas is increasingly flowing across borders in the Middle East — even between countries that until recently had frosty relations. This week, Qatar agreed to boost liquefied natural gas supplies and expand energy cooperation with Egypt. The move followed a $35 billion deal announced last month under which Israel will export gas to Egypt until 2040.

Egypt also agreed this week to supply gas to Syria via the Arab Gas Pipeline. Together, the deals would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, when Cairo was part of the embargo of Qatar and the former Syrian regime was a pariah. Once the new supplies begin, Israeli gas may indirectly fuel power plants in Syria, a sign of how energy needs are reshaping trade flows across the region.