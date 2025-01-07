‘We’re not them’: Democrats’ silence on Jan. 6 heralds a new un-resistance

As progressive organizer Heather Meaney-Allen’s Indivisible group in Williamsburg, Va., prepared for its Jan. 6 remembrance rally, a Japanese TV network called to ask if it could send a cameraman.

She said the network was welcome at her event, then asked why it wanted to cover a rally 150 miles away from the capital. The response, she said, “made me sick to my gut.”

“They told me we were the only ones having an event about the insurrection,” said Meaney-Allen, 61.

On the fourth anniversary of the violent Capitol riot, congressional Democrats made the certification of Donald Trump’s 2024 victory as dull as possible. They arrived at the joint session with a plan to offer no objections on the floor, the first time since 1989 that no Democrat spoke up against a Republican win.

“I can feel proud that we’re acting as constitutional patriots,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who served as an impeachment manager after Trump tried to subvert the last electoral college certification. “It was a peaceful and uneventful and non-violent transfer of power.”

It was also the first sign of the new Democratic Party. Through gritted teeth, its lawmakers and progressive activists are building a much quieter “resistance” to Donald Trump than the one that greeted him in 2017. Democrats have done nothing to fight the Trump transition; in fact, they’ve made it part of their message to voters that they, unlike Republicans, are willing to lose gracefully.

Some of the groups Democrats built up during Trump’s first term, like Indivisible and Run for Something, survived. Others were rebooted or renamed, the People’s March replacing the old Women’s March and the Tax March transforming into Unrig Our Economy. The activists who remain in the field argue that their members are as galvanized as ever.

“We had 40,000 people on our launch call for the new Indivisible Guide,” said Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin. “We haven’t seen this level of interest since 2017. And another similarity with that period is that it actually took a while for the broader political ecosystem to recognize there was going to be backlash and resistance to this guy.”

But plenty of progressive fixtures from Trump’s 2017 ascension are missing this time: The hope that Trump might be removed from office, or that it’s worth slowing down the inevitable with procedural tricks. Just a handful of protesters stood outside the Capitol perimeter, urging their representatives to invoke the 14th Amendment’s ban on “insurrection” accomplices holding office.