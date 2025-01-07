Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Virginia voters head back to polls in first 2025 special elections

David Weigel
David Weigel
Jan 7, 2025, 9:32am EST
politicsNorth America
The Virginia State Capitol in Richmond
Aldenschiller/Wikimedia Commons
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Virginians will vote in the year’s first special elections, an early test of Democratic and Republican enthusiasm as the Biden administration ends.

Democrats are defending a state House and state Senate seat in the DC exurbs, which they’d previously won by 22 points; Republicans are confident about holding the 10th state Senate district, which Trump won by 29 points in November.

Both parties mobilized volunteers during the short early vote period, warning of the coming winter storm, which has snarled traffic and closed schools in all three districts. But Democrats were encouraged by high turnout in places where support for Trump was weakest in November, and local and national candidates — including Democrats running for DNC chair — rallied and helped raise money.

AD

Democrats hold a 21-19 seat advantage in the state Senate and a 51-49 seat advantage in the House of Delegates, and losing either suburban seat would empower Gov. Glenn Youngkin in his final year.

AD
AD