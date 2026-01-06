How the US oil empire could squeeze the Gulf

It won’t happen overnight, but if US President Donald Trump’s plan to effectively control oil production in the Western Hemisphere comes to pass, Washington would oversee more crude than OPEC+.

With almost 40% of the global oil supply now coming from the Americas, the scale would allow the US to keep prices near $50 a barrel if Washington could make output decisions, according to Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas. Adding Venezuela — not a major producer today, but one with the potential to raise output by 2 million to 3 million barrels a day within a decade — would give the US the power to make OPEC+’s supply interventions impotent.

For Gulf producers, this poses a long-term risk that makes economic diversification efforts even more urgent. Sustained $50 oil would erode fiscal surpluses across much of the region and slow the growth of sovereign wealth fund assets.