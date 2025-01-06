Nippon Steel and US Steel file lawsuits over blocked takeover

Nippon Steel and US Steel filed a lawsuit against the outgoing Biden administration on Monday for exercising “unlawful political influence″ over the Japanese firm’s proposed acquisition of US Steel, after President Joe Biden blocked the takeover last week.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the government panel tasked with reviewing the merger, “failed to conduct a good-faith, national security-focused review,” and instead “engaged in a process that was designed to reach a predetermined result” that supported Biden’s political agenda, the companies said in a statement. The CFIUS failed to reach consensus on the deal in mid-December, leaving the decision to Biden.

The companies also filed a separate lawsuit against rival steel company Cleveland-Cliffs, its CEO, and the President of the United Steelworkers union, citing “illegal and coordinated actions aimed at preventing the transaction” and undermining Nippon and US Steel’s business practices.