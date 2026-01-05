Tensions rise between Saudis and Emiratis over Yemen

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen are rolling back gains made by UAE-supported separatists, as Riyadh calls for dialogue to “fulfil the legitimate aspirations of the southern people.” The reversal of advances by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Mahra — bordering Saudi Arabia and Oman respectively — could help cool tensions between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Saudi forces bombed Yemen’s Mukalla port on Dec. 30, targeting what Riyadh said were weapons and combat vehicles sent from the UAE to STC forces. Yemen’s internationally recognized government also ordered all UAE forces to leave the country. The UAE insisted the shipment did not include any weapons but nevertheless withdrew its forces and has urged “de-escalation.”

In the meantime, the STC has called for an independence referendum for the south within two years, and Riyadh is planning to host a conference to discuss the southern issue.

The tensions have rekindled a conflict that had largely been dormant for nearly four years, once again pitting Gulf and US partners against each other. That strains an alliance originally formed to counter the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen.