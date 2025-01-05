Ukraine launches renewed Kursk offensive

Kyiv renewed its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, as Ukraine tries to hold territory there ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Since Ukraine’s initial incursion into Kursk in August — the first invasion of Russia since World War II — Moscow has regained much of its lost territory.

Trump, meanwhile, has vowed to end the war, and a stronger position on the battlefield could give Kyiv a better position in any future negotiations with Russia: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as a “very strong trump card.”

The latest push also puts a spotlight on Russia’s use of North Korean soldiers to bolster its ranks. As many as 10,000 troops were sent to Kursk, and Ukrainian officials said scores have been killed there.