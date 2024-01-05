Azerbaijan names former oil exec as COP29 president

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, has been named as president-designate of the COP29 climate conference.

Babayev previously headed Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR, before being appointed minister in 2018. He will be the second consecutive oil executive to head a COP conference: Last year’s conference was controversially chaired by the United Arab Emirate’s Sultan al-Jaber, the head of state oil company ADNOC.

