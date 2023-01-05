Climate activism is at a crossroads

via Reuters

Extinction Rebellion climate activists have glued themselves to the roof of subway cars, broken windows at Barclays headquarters and sprayed graffiti on the offices of news outlets.

Now the UK arm of the group is pledging to halt public acts of disruption as its New Year’s resolution after seeing little change from years of aggressive protesting.

Countries have failed to make progress on climate pledges, putting the world on track to warm enough to trigger even more extreme climate changes than the flooding and heatwaves of the last few years, according to a United Nations assessment in October.

Extinction Rebellion UK said it made its decision to be more inclusive and build bridges. “This year, we prioritise attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks, as we stand together and become impossible to ignore,” the group said in a statement.

But Just Stop Oil, which claims 138 supporters were sent to UK prisons last year, and other environmental groups said they will continue with disruptive practices.