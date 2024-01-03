The US is entering a risky new phase of the EV transition

This year will be the first chance to see the impact of a compromise built into the Inflation Reduction Act. Making it harder for Chinese companies to benefit from the EV tax credits was guaranteed to slow sales in the near term, because of how much of the battery supply chain is controlled by China. Legislators believe that’s a sacrifice worth making to boost the nascent U.S. battery industry in the long term.

Are enough consumers willing to shell out more for some EV models to make it worth automakers’ while to keep scaling up their production lines? That’s the virtuous cycle that the Biden administration hopes will eventually lower prices for all models.

EV sales rose in the U.S. in 2023, reaching nearly 10% of total car sales. But top producers like Ford and GM scaled back their production targets as rising interest rates ate into expected demand. The latest forecast from BloombergNEF sees 16.7 million EVs sold globally in 2024, up 20% from the previous year but down 4% from its earlier forecast, mostly due to below-expectation sales in the U.S. and flagging U.S. consumer interest in the leading U.S. brand, Tesla, as it struggles to bring a lower-cost model to market. The company’s global sales in the fourth quarter of 2023, reported this week, came in just ahead of analysts’ expectations, just shy of 500,000. But lower-cost versions of Tesla’s popular Model 3 are among the EVs now disqualified for the tax credit.

The narrower tax credit rules narrow the path to profitability for the EV divisions of all the major automakers, as they put pressure on those companies to sign deals with potentially higher-cost non-Chinese battery suppliers while simultaneously cutting their cars’ prices to compensate for the lost tax credit.