Where Democrats go from here

Democrats fit roughly into two schools of thought right now: Those who expect the new GOP trifecta to fumble its power away to them, and those who think they can’t win without serious changes.

The race for DNC chair, which ends on Feb. 1, is largely about those questions, and the victory will be focused on winning every down-ballot race it can; if that includes any of the special elections to replace Trump cabinet members, the party will be in good shape. Democrats in D.C. and state houses are generally waiting for Trump to screw something up or make an unpopular move that he didn’t run on, like slashing health care spending.

Harder to track, but also important: Which of the liberal groups that thrived in Trump’s first term now discover the party’s donors don’t want to help them anymore.