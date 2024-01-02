Russia launches retaliatory strikes on Ukraine

Putin year-end speech praised ‘united’ Russia

Sources: The Associated Press, CNN

A brief year-end address to the nation by Putin on Dec. 31 centered on Russia’s achievements on the battlefield in 2023. “What united us and unites us is the fate of the Fatherland,” Putin said, applauding the efforts of Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Some analysts view 2023 as having been a positive year for the Russian president: “It’s been a good year; I would even actually call it a great year” for Putin, Mathieu Boulegue, a consulting fellow with Chatham House’s Russia-Eurasia program, told the Associated Press. But Putin also needs to “massage the facts” to stay on message about his country’s successes, Nathan Hodge wrote for CNN. Russia doesn’t control the regions it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2022, and the war has landed on Russian doorsteps as Ukraine launches counterattacks within the country. “Putin clearly wants the world — as well as his electorate — to believe that he is winning,” Hodge noted.