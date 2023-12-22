Free transit or congestion pricing? The battle to get commuters off the roads

Montpellier on Thursday became the latest European city to make public transit free for its residents, following in the footsteps of Tallinn in Estonia and all of Luxembourg.

As scientists and policymakers sound the alarm on the devastating impacts of climate change, governments worldwide are coming up with ways for people to ditch cars for public transportation. While free public transit is one approach, other cities like New York are seeking to deter the use of cars with congestion pricing.