Democrats reject AOC for Oversight Committee role

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lost a last-minute bid to lead Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, after a majority of her colleagues backed Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly.

Connolly had been passed over for the role before, and House Democrats separated this race from the other young vs. old committee fights.

“I love Gerry, and he’ll do a good job,” said New York Rep. Pat Ryan, who had backed Ocasio-Cortez. “I’ve just said that we have to be clear who we fight for and who we fight against, and no one better encapsulates that than Alex.”

Democrats downplayed the ideological stakes, after the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed Ocasio-Cortez and the congresswoman had said that people celebrating the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson “experience denied claims as an act of violence.”

AD

“A lot of times, seniority reigns supreme here,” said Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens.