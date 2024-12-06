Trump’s Middle East adviser talks regional peace

US President-elect Donald Trump’s newly-appointed Middle East envoy has outlined a bold vision, telling French magazine Le Point that the goal is a “lasting peace” in the region.

Massad Boulos — a 53-year-old Lebanese-American billionaire and father-in-law to Trump’s daughter Tiffany — will face challenging crises in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Israel, and Iran.

Notably, he said that one of Trump’s priorities is to resume discussions on the Abraham Accords between Israel and Saudi Arabia, adding that if an agreement is reached, “at least twelve Arab countries will be immediately ready to follow suit.”