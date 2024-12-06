Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump’s Middle East adviser talks regional peace

Melissa Hancock
Melissa Hancock
Dec 6, 2024, 9:40am EST
gulfNorth America
Donald Trump is joined by Massad Boulos on Nov. 1
Brian Snyder/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President-elect Donald Trump’s newly-appointed Middle East envoy has outlined a bold vision, telling French magazine Le Point that the goal is a “lasting peace” in the region.

Massad Boulos — a 53-year-old Lebanese-American billionaire and father-in-law to Trump’s daughter Tiffany — will face challenging crises in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Israel, and Iran.

Notably, he said that one of Trump’s priorities is to resume discussions on the Abraham Accords between Israel and Saudi Arabia, adding that if an agreement is reached, “at least twelve Arab countries will be immediately ready to follow suit.”

AD
AD