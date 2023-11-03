Indonesia waters down coal closure plans

Chief among the nations that have ramped up both coal and renewable energy production is China, posing a paradox to climate experts: The country is by far the biggest producer of both solar and coal powered energy, having built as much clean energy capacity over four years as it planned to build in 10, while adding new coal-fired plants. China is now installing as many solar panels and coal plants as the rest of the world combined. “If they know how to run their grids with high levels of renewables,” it will ease demand for coal, a former aide to U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told The New York Times. “The real outcome for climate depends on how you manage that grid.”