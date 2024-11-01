The view from the swing states: As campaigns spin and scramble, here’s what turnout looks like on the ground

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The door to a ranch house opened, and Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler said hello.

“I’m checking with folks about the election,” he said. The voter, a middle-aged woman who appeared on his list as a likely Democrat, did not want to say directly who she supported.

“I do like that sign,” she said, pointing to a HARRIS-WALZ sign in a neighbor’s yard. “I do not like the sign over there,” she said, pointing across the street to a TRUMP 2024 sign. She confirmed that she had a plan to vote, and Wikler moved on.

Wikler, who Democrats elected to lead their party seven years ago, had developed year-round voter contact operations, which ramped up when each election got closer. This was the first presidential election of his party chair career with traditional canvassing; the party had incorporated lessons from 2020, when COVID caution kept many Democrats on Zoom calls, but its thousands of volunteers and 250 paid staff were now doing traditional outreach.

“Volunteers are knocking on doors in their own communities,” he said. “It’s not at all uncommon for someone to discover that they went to kindergarten with the person that they’re talking to, or go to the same church, or have kids that are in 4-H together.”

In the run-up to Nov. 5, Wikler was stopping in every Wisconsin county, meeting with the local Democrats, and getting a read-out on what they saw before helping them chase votes. At a meeting in Wood County — he delayed his entrance until after a come-from behind Packers win — he fielded questions about close polls, asked what local Democrats heard at the doors, and emphasized that the party’s final persuasion message should be simple.

“I feel like our two central arguments right now — one is around freedom,” he said. “That includes abortion, but also contraception and IVF. And then the other is around economic opportunity for everybody.”

He went back to the doors. Some voters didn’t want to talk; one was the brother of a former state legislator Wikler knew in Madison, and they took a selfie to send to him. Another voter, a woman playing with her toddler, wanted to know how exactly Harris would restore abortion rights. Easy, said Wikler: Harris needed a congressional majority to restore Roe.

“I’m not happy with how the economy has been during their current reign,” the voter said.

“When she was attorney general of California, she had a reputation for going after big corporations,” said Wikler, touting her plan to crack down on price gouging.

The toddler ran back and forth across her driveway. Wikler handed his mother more literature, urging her to look up the Harris agenda before voting. He moved to the next house.