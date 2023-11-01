The Israel-Hamas war could threaten energy security across the world

Jeronimo Gonzalez /

Israel’s war with Hamas is already destabilizing regional energy supplies and fears are growing that an escalation in the conflict could also bring power insecurity to other parts of the world.

Egypt has been particularly affected by the fighting as one of the biggest importers of Israeli liquified natural gas. “In the space of little more than a decade,” the Financial Times noted, Israel has become an increasingly important fossil fuel producer and exporter.

An extended conflict could also send gas and oil prices soaring to unprecedented levels across the globe.