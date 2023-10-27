Ukrainians brace for another grueling winter

Targeting civilian power infrastructure during winter is one of the surest methods Russia’s military has to sap Ukrainians’ morale, as it did to devastating effect last year. In the last week alone, thousands of families in southern and eastern Ukraine near regions still occupied by Russia temporarily lost power because of Russian strikes.

DTEK and other energy companies have been working overtime to repair damaged facilities, stockpile equipment, and build new renewable energy that, in addition to reducing the grid’s carbon intensity, are more resilient to airstrikes. Still, the energy system remains one of Ukraine’s greatest vulnerabilities, especially since much of it dates to the Soviet era — meaning Russia knows the layout intimately, and that spare parts for aging facilities are chronically in short supply.

Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion last February, Ukraine had enough spare electricity to export some to the European Union. Since then, several large power plants have been captured, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and a large onshore wind farm, which remain under Russian control, or destroyed, like the Kakhovka Dam hydroelectric plant. Altogether, nearly 9,000 energy assets, including transformers and transmission lines, have been damaged or destroyed, at a value of about $11 billion, according to DTEK, and the country’s generation capacity is half its pre-war level. The firm has also seen 240 employees killed and 700 injured.

DTEK is racing to rebuild and fortify its infrastructure. The company has spent $41 million on spare equipment, and has installed sandbags and concrete blocks around most of its facilities. This year it doubled its investment in coal mining and purchasing from 2022 levels, spending $200 million, and tripled the pace of natural gas drilling. In May, it also opened a 114-megawatt onshore wind farm near the Black Sea, just 60 miles from the front line — renewable energy, Sakharuk said, has the advantage of being harder to take out in a single strike, since it’s distributed across a larger area than a fossil power plant. And this month Ukraine secured $522 million from the U.S. for energy infrastructure security and a shipment of solar panels donated by Japan, while increasing natural gas imports from the EU seven-fold.

But all of that preparation is essentially useless, Sakharuk said, if Russian drones and missiles continue to find their targets. Keeping the lights and heat on is ultimately a job for Ukraine’s military, which has been developing ways to stretch its limited supply of air defense weapons, including by converting U.S.-supplied air-to-air Sidewinder missiles into surface-to-air missiles in order to defend energy infrastructure, according to the Financial Times.

“The key is air defense,” Torsten Woellert, an energy official in the EU delegation to Ukraine, told Semafor. “If the air defense works, the energy will be secure. If it doesn’t, it won’t be.”