Coming winter may prove ‘sternest of tests’ for Ukraine’s battered power grid

The coming winter could prove the “sternest of tests” for Ukraine’s power supply, a new report from the International Energy Agency warned, as the country faces increasing Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure — the most recent just hours after the report’s release.

Ukraine’s electricity grid cannot keep up with demand, and a sizable deficit will remain even with the ongoing support of Kyiv’s European allies.

AD

Heat supply is also at risk in multiple Ukrainian regions, particularly those along the war’s front lines, and in the capital, Kyiv. The city of Kharkiv, among the worst-hit by the conflict, doesn’t have nearly enough heat generators or boilers to meet its needs, the report found.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced the bloc will provide Ukraine with an additional €160 million ($178 million) in energy aid this year, paid for by Russia’s frozen assets in the EU.