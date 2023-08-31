US solar panel shipments set a record in 2022

Global spending on solar energy this year is expected to outpace spending on oil production for the first time, with vast geopolitical implications. Oil-based economies, including several in the Middle East, could be some of the biggest losers as investment shifts to solar, while China, which has a chokehold on much of the industry, could be the biggest winner. “While it is painful to recognise and may be politically unacceptable to say so ,” Graham Allison, a professor of government at Harvard wrote, “the brute fact is that in solar, as in other green technologies including electric vehicles, the west’s green future will be red.”