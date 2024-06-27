US Supreme Court’s ‘Good Neighbor’ ruling deals a blow to Environmental Protection Agency powers

Decision is latest setback for an already wounded EPA

Sources: NBC News , NPR , CNN

The ruling is a loss for the Biden administration and the EPA’s regulatory efforts; the conservative majority on the Supreme Court is skeptical of perceived federal overreach, and Republican officials and industry groups have “long griped about the EPA’s aggressive use of its regulatory powers,” NBC News wrote. In the latest case, plaintiffs claimed the agency had a “dictatorial approach.” Nearly all of the EPA’s major rules have faced legal challenges, and the court has a “hair trigger” on cases involving the agency, an environmental attorney said. In the last two years, the court has also limited the EPA’s ability to use the Clean Air Act to combat emissions, and weakened the landmark Clean Water Act.