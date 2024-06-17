Will the US vote to halt public funding for oil and gas projects?

US continues to fund oil and gas projects overseas, despite climate pledge

Source: Financial Times

The US has continued to fund international fossil fuel projects, despite a 2021 pledge to phase out such funding and align its public finance institutions with the Paris Agreement’s climate goals. But funding for the US Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im), the US export credit agency which finances many such projects, is the responsibility of Congress, and Republicans are hesitant to cut off finance for oil and gas, the Financial Times reported. Ex-Im’s charter also prohibits “discrimination” against any particular sector, and changing this clause requires Congressional action — currently unlikely because of the Republicans’ majority in the House of Representatives.