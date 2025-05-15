China’s emissions fall despite surging demand for energy: Report

China’s carbon dioxide emissions fell in the last 12 months, even as power demand surged, according to a new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finalnd-based think tank.

Emissions fell 1% in 2024, and are still falling year-on-year in the first three months of 2025, indicating that China’s carbon emissions may have peaked, one researcher told New Scientist.

Still, emissions could bounce back, the report stressed, especially as China ramps up production in light of the trade war détente with Washington, Reuters noted.

Globally, carbon emissions were elevated last year — and will likely remain so in 2025 — with heightened fossil fuel demand in the US and the European Union last year erasing China’s effect, a new Ember analysis found.