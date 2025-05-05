Oman pushes cleaner energy with green hydrogen and gas projects

Oman is increasing its bets on cleaner energy, with another green hydrogen auction round and a low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering project. The latest hydrogen auction is focused on Duqm, where 300 square km is available for solar and wind plants needed to produce the fuel. Formal bids are due early next year.

It’s big business: two previous rounds drew pledges of $49 billion to develop 30 gigawatts of renewable power and 1 million tons per year of hydrogen capacity. OQ Gas Networks is planning a national hydrogen pipeline network to support the projects.

Further north, TotalEnergies and OQ Exploration and Production broke ground on the $1.6 billion Marsa LNG project. This will produce up to 1 million tons per year of fuel for ships and will be powered by a 300 megawatt solar plant, which the partners say will make it the world’s lowest-emission LNG plant.