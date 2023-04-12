The world’s falling use of fossil fuels in three charts

The amount of fossil fuels used to generate electricity will probably fall this year, in what would be the first-ever annual drop outside of a recession or pandemic.

Around 12% of the world’s electricity is now produced by wind and solar, a new report by energy think tank Ember found, up from 10% in 2021. Clean energy, like hydropower and nuclear, produced 39%. And renewables are set to meet all new demand this year.

Here’s a look at how countries are approaching the green transition in three charts.