Sanders raises challenge to Democrats on anti-Trump tour

Tens of thousands of voters rallied with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend, on a five-city tour that challenged both Trump and Democrats.

“What you’re seeing in an unprecedented way is people standing up and saying: ‘No, we are not going to become an oligarchy,’” Sanders said in an interview in Greeley, Colo.

The crowds were among the largest he’s ever had — more than 30,000 in Denver, according to the Sanders team, half of them not on the supporter list built over Sanders’ two presidential bids. Local union leaders and a member of the FTC suspended by Trump joined Sanders onstage, with every speaker denouncing Elon Musk and most demanding Democrats do more to stop him.

“We are going to do our best to get people to run as progressives,” Sanders told Semafor.